FAIRY TAIL: 100 YEARS QUEST Manga Unveils Its Cover Art For Volume 1

The spin-off and sequel manga series by Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, has released the cover art for its upcoming Volume 1 bundle. This bundle will contain the first 6 chapters of the series and will be out on November 9, 2018 in Japan. The North American release date has not been given yet. The cover includes the members from Team Natsu: Natsu, Lucy, Erza, Gray, Wendy, Happy and Carla. Touk and Elefseria also make an appearance.



This manga series has been publishing since July 25, 2018 and is serialized in Magazine pocket. It is a spin-off and sequel to the original Fairy Tail manga written and drawn by Hiro Mashima. That series published from August 2, 2006 to July 26, 2017 with 63 volumes and 549 chapters in total. The final anime season is currently streaming in Crunchyroll and Funimation, it's been airing since October 7, 2018 and features the same cast and staff.





Natsu and his friends embark on a journey to complete the most difficult quest of all the history of Mage Guilds—one that hasn't been completed since their inception, more than 100 years ago.