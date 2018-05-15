FAIRY TAIL Creator Working On Yet Another Secret Project
The creator of Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has recently talked about how he has been confused as of late. But why? Well after completing Fairy Tail, we already knew that there was another project in the works; complete with a sketch you can see below. Well, the root of his confusion stems from the fact that Mashima is actually working on simultaneous projects, including a secret one that we have yet to see! While we do not know, as of now, anything about this secret project, Mashima has said that new ideas are coming "One after the other." It seems like he's hit quite the creative stride!
While we know next to nothing of this secret project and his upcoming one; it's nice to see Mashima working diligently and happily on these new ideas. With more details bound to emerge, we can look forward to the release of his new untitled manga on June 27th on Kondansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Share your excitement in the usual place!
