FAIRY TAIL Final Season Releases New Promotional Video
The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute promotional video for the last season of Fairy Tail.
Studios Satelight and A-1 Pictures' final season of the fantasy magic comedy anime series, Fairy Tail, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.
The video shows off many of the protagonists in action, we can see their magical visual effects being improved and it gives us dramatic shots. Unfortunately, the trailer is in Japanese only as of right now, there are no English subtitles.
The last season will air on October 7 and will be broadcasted by: TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setto and TVQ Kyushu. The series will be airing every Sunday and reminds fans to visit its official website or twitter for more information.
Shinji Ishihira is directing the final season, Shouji Hata is the sound director and Yasuharu Takanashi produces the music. HIro Mashima is the original creator and he is helping with development. The opening theme is power of the dream by lol and the ending theme is Endless Harmony by Beverly.
The voice cast remains the same:
Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel
Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet
Yuuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster
Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia
Rie Kugimiya as Happy
Satomi Sato as Wendy Marvell
Yui Horie as Carla
