FAIRY TAIL Final Season Releases New Promotional Video

The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute promotional video for the last season ofThe video shows off many of the protagonists in action, we can see their magical visual effects being improved and it gives us dramatic shots. Unfortunately, the trailer is in Japanese only as of right now, there are no English subtitles.The last season will air on October 7 and will be broadcasted by:and. The series will be airing every Sunday and reminds fans to visit itsor twitter for more information.Shinji Ishihira is directing the final season, Shouji Hata is the sound director and Yasuharu Takanashi produces the music. HIro Mashima is the original creator and he is helping with development. The opening theme isby lol and the ending theme isby Beverly.The voice cast remains the same:Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu DragneelSayaka Ohara as Erza ScarletYuuichi Nakamura as Gray FullbusterAya Hirano as Lucy HeartfiliaRie Kugimiya as HappySatomi Sato as Wendy MarvellYui Horie as Carla