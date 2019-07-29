FAIRY TAIL Voice Actor Wants Natsu Spin-Off That Focuses On Cooking

Have you ever felt the need to watch an entire Fairy Tail series of Natsu just cooking food with his fire powers? Well, if that's your thing, then you would agree with Todd Haberkorn.

The popular Fairy Tail anime series is nearing its end, unfortunately. However, we've known this day would come for a very long time now, but it seems the actor who plays Natsu is not ready to let go just yet, and who can blame him?



According to Todd Haberkorn, the actor who provided the voice-over for Natsu Dragneel in the Fairy Tail English dub, he would be seriously up for a series that is based solely on Natsu. It seems to be a tongue-in-cheek thing because he wants an older Natsu who uses his powers for cooking instead of fighting.



"Natsu has honed his fire abilities in his 30s and has opened up a successful hibachi restaurant chain where he does special fire shows in front of the grill for celebrities and dignitaries that come to Fiore."



Fans would be up for a spin-off with the fire magician as the main man throughout, but chances are, they would probably not accept an anime series about cooking.



Then again, weird things have happened in the past, so we wouldn't know for sure unless it happens.

