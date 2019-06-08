 FATE/GRAND ORDER The Movie Project Debuts New English Subtitled Teaser Trailer
A new teaser trailer with English subtitles has dropped for the Fate/Grand Order The Movie project! Watch the teaser after the jump!

Yesterday on the official Aniplex Youtube page, a new teaser dropped for the newly announced anime film Fate/ Grand Order that will be titled Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot! This video is a new version of the Japanese teaser that debuted a few days ago, this teaser features English subtitles and text! Watch the teaser down below:



As mentioned in our previous article, there were two films announced that they will be creating. The films will be adapting the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the mobile game. If you want to check that article out, click here!

What are your thoughts on the teaser? Do you play the Fate/Grand Order mobile game? Let us know your thoughts on the teaser by leaving a comment down below!
