FATE/GRAND ORDER The Movie Project Debuts New English Subtitled Teaser Trailer

Yesterday on the official Aniplex Youtube page, a new teaser dropped for the newly announced anime filmthat will be titled! This video is a new version of the Japanese teaser that debuted a few days ago, this teaser features English subtitles and text! Watch the teaser down below:As mentioned in our previous article, there were two films announced that they will be creating. The films will be adapting the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryƍiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the mobile game. If you want to check that article out, click here! What are your thoughts on the teaser? Do you play the Fate/Grand Order mobile game? Let us know your thoughts on the teaser by leaving a comment down below!