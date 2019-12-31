Demo For FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Seemingly Confirmed, As Intro Video Leaks Online
We may have some potentially good news for fans of the Final Fantasy series, as a leaked video that has managed to make its way online seems to suggest that Square Enix will, indeed, be releasing a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake ahead of its official release in March of 2020.
It seems that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a demo after all; at least that's what this new leaked video of the demo's intro seems to suggest.
The leaked video in question shows us the intro for Final Fantasy VII Remake — which has been available online for a while now — but the difference is that this one gives us a look at the start screen of the game.
Now, since Square Enix hasn't officially confirmed that they are releasing a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake, this recent video is all we have as proof; making it unreliable, as that start screen could've been easily modified by an avid programmer.
If this video was, indeed, direct footage of the demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake, the fact that it has already leaked could mean that Square Enix is close to releasing said demo sooner rather than later.
Take a look:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]