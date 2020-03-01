FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Demo Will Be 22.5GB & Take About An Hour To Beat
Square Enix is yet to officially announce a demo for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake but one will almost certainly be released prior to the full game's official launch on March 3rd. Fans are confident that a demo will see the light of day due to countless leaks to do with such a thing.
Recently, a full playthrough of the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo was published to YouTube. These videos reveal how long the demo will take to beat, the file size of the demo, and what the demo will actually consist of (via Gamefragger).
The demo will take up 22.5GB on your console which is certainly an exceptionally large amount for a simple demo. Similarly, the demo will be about an hour in length — which is also more than what is expected of a demo.
The snippet of the full experience will consist of the first bombing run that takes place at the very beginning of the game. You play as Cloud alongside Barrett and attempt to blow up one of Shinra's power plants. It concludes with a boss fight against a Guard Scorpion.
The footage is still available to watch over on YouTube — check it out here. However, be warned that there's some spoilery details as some alterations to the game's story have apparently been made.
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from March 3rd, 2020.
