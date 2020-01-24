FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Square Enix Has An Important Message For players Who Pre-Ordered The Game
Heads up, fans who pre-ordered their copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake! Square Enix has recently shared a very important message for United States residents who pre-ordered the game from the Square Enix Store; one that will keep their order from being cancelled.
For those players in North America that have already pre-ordered their copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix has an important message to share.
As Square Enix suggests, players who have already pre-ordered their copy of the game should opt in by the 28th of February, or else their order will be automatically cancelled and it would be impossible to be reinstated. This is due to the game's release date having been pushed back from the 3rd of March to the 10th of April.
Players who have pre-ordered Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting an email from Square Enix, where they'll have the chance to confirm if they still want to purchase the game; thus allowing them to opt in and eventually get their copy of the game when it becomes available.
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 10th of April.
