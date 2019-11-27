FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Square Enix Offers An Updated Look At The 1st Class Edition

In North America & Europe, all physical copies of #FinalFantasy VII Remake will come with a reversible cover, which matches the front cover being used in Japan! All pre-orders come with a Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC 🐤 #FF7R Pre-order here 👉 https://t.co/GgyCsmRrt6 pic.twitter.com/z8NcWMRPOG

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?