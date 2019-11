FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Square Enix Offers An Updated Look At The 1st Class Edition

Square Enix has given us an updated look at the Final Fantasy VII Remake 1st Class Edition, while also revealing that the game will include a reversible cover.

In North America & Europe, all physical copies of #FinalFantasy VII Remake will come with a reversible cover, which matches the front cover being used in Japan!



All pre-orders come with a Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC 🐤 #FF7R



Pre-order here

👉 https://t.co/GgyCsmRrt6 pic.twitter.com/z8NcWMRPOG — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) November 27, 2019

Finally, here's an updated look at the #FinalFantasy VII Remake 1st Class Edition.



In Europe, you can pre-order your copy now. If you're in North America, you can subscribe to a waiting list to purchase a copy. #FF7R



Pre-order here

👉 https://t.co/GgyCsmRrt6 pic.twitter.com/kHLi80qv0i — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) November 27, 2019

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?

Fans of the Final Fantasy series will be happy to find out that Square Enix has officially revealed that all physical copies of the upcomingwill be including a reversible cover.One of the covers will feature the reimagined version of the classiccover art, while the other side will feature a minimalistic cover more akin to those found in most of the Japanese releases in the Final Fantasy series: a white/black background with the game's logo.Square Enix has also given us an update look at the1st Class Edition, showing off the Play Arts Kai figure of Cloud Strife on his motorcycle, and revealing that European pre-orders are currently available. Sadly, North American players can only subscribe to a waiting list if they want to purchase a copy.For those players who are still interested in pre-ordering their copy of1st Class Edition, be sure to check out Square Enix's official website by clicking right here



Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.