FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: The PlayStation Underground Crew Plays Through The First Minutes Of The Demo
In case you were not aware, a couple of days ago — on Monday, to be more precise — Square Enix finally released the demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PlayStation Store; giving players the chance to play through the game's opening stage.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is still a month away from releasing, and now thanks to the PlayStation Underground crew we now have a bit over 40 minutes of gameplay that shows off the game's demo.
Square Enix has made sure that players who have already played the original game get that same sense of wonder they did when the original Final Fantasy VII came out over 20 years ago; so far, and as players who tried out the demo will be able to confirm, they have succeeded with flying colours.
Just recently, the PlayStation Underground crew sat down with some of the people from Square Enix and played the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo; giving us over 40 minutes of gameplay with some interesting comments made by the team, so be sure to check it out if you haven't played the demo just yet, or if you want to know a couple of interesting details about the game.
Check it out:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 10th of April.
