FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE ARDYN's Anime Prologue Released Online
The anime prologue for the Ardyn-centric DLC for FF XV was released last night at Katsucon convention in Japan before making its way online. The forthcoming DLC will be the last, as Square Enix unceremoniously revealed that they would no longer be releasing any of the planned character-specific DLC after Ardyn.
Ahead of the forthcoming DLC for Final Fantasy XV which tells Ardyn's backstory, a 15-minute anime prologue has been released online by Square Enix.
Final Fantasy XV was released in 2016 but was woefully lacking in regards to a coherent story. Many key creative personel would later reveal that the game was released in such a state with a plan to tie up loose ends with the release of DLC after launch. Square Enix would support the game for two years after its launch before announcing that 3 of the 4 remaining character-centric DLCs would no longer be released and that the the game's director Hajime Tabata, was leaving the company. DLC episodes for Noctis, Lunafreya and Aranea were the cancelled titles.
Final Fantasy: Episode Ardyn will be released on all platforms on March 26.
FINAL FANTASY XV EPISODE ARDYN depicts the story of Ardyn Izunia, the main nemesis in FINAL FANTASY XV. The story of suffering, death, and resurrection leading up to the main story in FFXV. This animation reveals the story two millennia ago…
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]