Next FINAL FANTASY Should Be “More Fantasy” With "No Mecha," According To FFXIV Director
Considering that three of the four previously announced Final Fantasy XV DLC (Episode Aranea, Episode Lunafreya, and Episode Noctis) have been cancelled and only one of them will be actually finished (Episode Ardyn coming in March), it's safe to say that Square Enix has decided to abandon the 2016 jRPG to focus on FFVII - Remake and yet unannounced project developed at Luminous Productions.
There's no denying that Square Enix is already working on a Final Fantasy XV sequel and that title should be "straightforward fantasy" with "no mecha," at least according to FFXIV Director Naoki Yoshida...
According to Final Fantasy XIV Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida, next entries in the acclaimed series should be "straightforward fantasy" that don't have "much machinery, and with no mecha" in them as he revealed in a recent interview with Siliconera. Yoshida also confirmed that Square is definitely not working on a new MMO set in the FF world as 2010's Final Fantasy XIV is still doing well.
As you probably remember, Final Fantasy XV Director Hajime Tabata officially parted ways with Enix in November to establish his own development studio called JP Games, so he's definitely not involved in any new FF titles. We know that Luminous, the developer founded to focus entirely on FF, is working on a new title, so there's a chance that Yoshida, the man who quite literally saved FFXIV, is overseeing a "mecha-less" Final Fantasy video game that might very well be a next-gen project at that point.
Joined by your closest friends on the roadtrip of a lifetime through a breathtaking open world, witness stunning landscapes and encounter larger-than-life beasts on your journey to reclaim your homeland from an unimaginable foe. In an action-packed battle system, channel the power of your ancestors to warp effortlessly through the air in thrilling combat, and together with your comrades, master the skills of weaponry, magic and team-based attacks.
Final Fantasy XV is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows NOW!
