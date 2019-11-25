Square Enix Released Over 20 New In-game Screenshots For The Upcoming FINAL FANTASY VII: REMAKE
It is no secret that Square Enix has put a lot of work int othe long-awaited, and highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake; judging by the trailers and images the developer has shared, it is safe to say that the remake will, at the very least, be quite the visual spectacle.
Square Enix has released over 20 in-game screenshots for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will definitely make some fans anticipate the upcoming title even more.
While Final Fantasy VII Remake is still a few months away from releasing, becoming available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March of next year, Square Enix has been sharing a bunch of content that give fans a better look at the game and how faithful to the original it looks; not to mention incredibly polished.
Today, Square Enix has shared over 20 in-game screenshots for Final Fantasy VII Remake — which give us a look at some members of AVALANCHE, the Turks, some of the minigames that players will be able to participate in, and some iconic locations like Aerith's Church, so be sure to check them out down below and let us know what you think in the comments section.
Take a look:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
