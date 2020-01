VOGUE ITALIA Enlists FINAL FANTASY Artist Yoshitaka Amano And More For January 2020 Issue

Vogue has chosen to open the year in a very interesting way - enlisting artists to show clothes without photographing them. One of the big names that contributed to the issue is Yoshitaka Amano! Read on!

2020 is upon us and everyone is looking ahead with innovation,included. The magazine has announced that they are doing something a little bit different with the first issue of the new decade. All of the January issue's covers and features were contributed by talented, prolific artists and comic book legends to prove that clothes such as Gucci could be showcased without any photography necessary.Yoshitaka Amano offame is one of the biggest names that came together to contribute to this issue. Fans that are familiar with Square Enix's (and at a prior time, Squaresoft's) immensely popular Japanese Role Playing Game franchise will no instantly recognize the unique art style of Amano at once, and the artist has chosen to contribute his talents now to the January edition ofTheartist has has beautifully drawn the model Lindsey Wixson wearing Gucci in his recognizable art style. Meanwhile, Emanuele Farneti,Editor-In-Chief took to his Instagram account in order to promote the upcoming issue, and had the following to say regarding the upcoming covers for January's magazine.Check out the official Instagram announcement from Emanuele Farneti below!What are your thoughts on this innovative piece of art? The issue ofhits shelves January 7th - in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments. And if you haven't yet had a chance to check out the trailer for thethen you can do so below!