VOGUE ITALIA Enlists FINAL FANTASY Artist Yoshitaka Amano And More For January 2020 Issue
2020 is upon us and everyone is looking ahead with innovation, Vogue Italia included. The magazine has announced that they are doing something a little bit different with the first issue of the new decade. All of the January issue's covers and features were contributed by talented, prolific artists and comic book legends to prove that clothes such as Gucci could be showcased without any photography necessary.
Vogue has chosen to open the year in a very interesting way - enlisting artists to show clothes without photographing them. One of the big names that contributed to the issue is Yoshitaka Amano! Read on!
Yoshitaka Amano of Final Fantasy fame is one of the biggest names that came together to contribute to this issue. Fans that are familiar with Square Enix's (and at a prior time, Squaresoft's) immensely popular Japanese Role Playing Game franchise will no instantly recognize the unique art style of Amano at once, and the artist has chosen to contribute his talents now to the January edition of Vogue Italia.
The Final Fantasy artist has has beautifully drawn the model Lindsey Wixson wearing Gucci in his recognizable art style. Meanwhile, Emanuele Farneti, Vogue Italia's Editor-In-Chief took to his Instagram account in order to promote the upcoming issue, and had the following to say regarding the upcoming covers for January's magazine.
"All of the covers, as well as the features of our January issue, have been drawn by artists, ranging from well-known art icons and emerging talents to comic book legends, who have created without travelling, shipping entire wardrobes of clothes or polluting in any way. The challenge was to prove it is possible to show clothes without photographing them.
This is a first, Vogue Italia has never had an illustrated cover: and as far as I know no issue of Vogue Italia in which photography is not the primary visual medium has ever been printed. Thanks to this idea, and to these artists' process, the money saved in the production of this issue will go towards financing a project that really deserves it: the restoration of Fondazione Querini Stampalia in Venice, severely damaged by the recent floods.”
Check out the official Instagram announcement from Emanuele Farneti below!
What are your thoughts on this innovative piece of art? The issue of Vogue Italia hits shelves January 7th - in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments. And if you haven't yet had a chance to check out the trailer for the Final Fantasy VII Remake then you can do so below!
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
