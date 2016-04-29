First Key Visual For BLOOD BLOCKADE BATTLEFRONT Season 2 Released
Following last week's confirmation of a second season of Blood Blockade Battlefront, we have our first poster for season 2 which features all the key players at Libra.
Libra prepares to strike back in the first key visual for the upcoming second season of the Blood Blockade Battlefront TV anime from Studio BONES. Are you interested in where the story is headed next?
The second season will be titled titled Kekkai Sensen & Beyond, which translates to Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond.
In the U.S., the series has been translated and published by Dark Horse Comics.
FUNimation licenses the series, which was simulcast on theh FUNimation app as episdoes aired in Japan.
Trigun creator, Yasuhiro Nightow, returns with a frantic new series — Blood Blockade Battlefront!
In Nightow''s new world, a breach between Earth and the netherworlds has opened up over the city of New York, trapping New Yorkers and creatures from other dimensions in an impenetrable bubble. They''ve lived together for years, in a world of crazy crime sci-fi sensibilities. Now someone is threatening to sever the bubble, and a group of stylish superhumans is working to keep it from happening.
Like Trigun, Nightow''s Blood Blockade Battlefront is non-stop action, unbridled imagination, and a ton of strange weaponry.
