First Look At Shueisha and Studio Pierrot's BLACK CLOVER Anime Revealed
The website for the Black Clover anime launched today and it reveals the first key visual for the Shueisha and Studio Pierrot series. An official Twitter account was also created.
An official website for Studio Pierrot's upcoming Black Clover anime adaptation launched today, providing the series' first key visual.
Over the last few months, we've been chronicling the noticeable drop-off in the shonen genre from the days when Bleach, One Piece and Naruto reigned supreme. With two of the three series wrapped, Shonen Jump has been searching for a series to fill their shoes for quite some time. Could a Black Clover TV anime provide the push that Shonen Jump needs to get the manga over the hump?
Studio Xebec produced a Black Clover anime short for last year's Jump Festa but the official anime announcement in December revealed that Pierrot would be taking over for the actual anime series.
SHONEN JUMP's breakaway hit of 2015, a fantasy action-adventure about mastering magical powers. Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem – he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure – Asta will never give up! The series is also currently featured in WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP magazine.
