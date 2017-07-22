FLASH Actor Ezra Miller Cosplays As Edward Elric For His SDCC JUSTICE LEAGUE Panel
Perhaps Ezra Miller is silently campaigning to play Edward Elric in a Western adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist? After all, WB Japan is releasing a live-action version of the film overseas and there's nothing stopping them from releasing an American version stateside.
Who knew Ezra Miller was a Fullmetal Alchemist fan? At his SDCC Justice League panel, Miller cosplayed as everyone's favorite State Alchemist.
Perhaps the first evidence that Miller is an otaku at heart actually surfaced a few years ago, back in 2011? That's when Miller was attached to a Hollywood adaptation of Akira and was set to play Tetsuo oppossite Garret Hedlund's Kaneda. Oddly enough (or should we say conspiciously?) that project was also set up at WB. While that particular iteration never gained any tangible traction, there have been rumblings in recent years of a revival.
