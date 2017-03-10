WB Japan's Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Film Casts Atomu Mizuishi As The Voice Of Alphonse

Anime fans wanted original voice actor Rie Kugimiya to also portray the character in the live-action movie but that's not going to be the case.

Anime fans had been holding out hope that the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie would cast Rie Kugimiya as the voice of the younger Elric brother, Alphonse aka Al, but it seems WB Japan has gone another direction and have updated the film's website to reveal that Atomu Mizuishi will be voicing the fan-favorite character. WB Japan auditioned 100 voice actors for the role before settling on Mizuishi.





Rie Kugimiya, who voiced Alphonse in both the 2003 and 2009 anime adaptations reportedly had high praises for Kugimiya's performance according to the film's director,

Fumihiko Sori. The film opens wide in Japan on December 1, following its world premiere at

the Tokyo International Film Festival on October 25.