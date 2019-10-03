GINTAMA Announces A New Anime In The Most GINTAMA WAY
The most recent Gintama anime, titled Gintama: Gin no Tamashii Hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc) debuted on July 9 and concluded on October and covered the manga's "final chapter." However, the final chapter of Hideaki Sorachi's shonen gaga manga turned out to mean the last chapter published in Weekly Shonen Jump.
A special fan event for Gintama fans was held last weekend in Japan and fans were surprised to learn that a new anime project was on the way..."probably. Since the manga isn't over yet...
The series shifted to Shueisha's Jump Giga magazine for a few issues before continuing on in a Gintama mobile app, where the series has regularly released chapters since January 2019.
The video below translates as (courtesy of ANN):
"Gintama Production Committee: Production on Gintama anime's brand-new project green-lit … probably. Since the manga isn't over yet…. But we think we're gonna do it, we guess. Well, just get ready."
No further details were revealed at the event so keep it locked to Anime Mojo for future updates.
GINTAMA SYNOPSIS:
The Amanto, aliens from outer space, have invaded Earth and taken over feudal Japan. As a result, a prohibition on swords has been established, and the samurai of Japan are treated with disregard as a consequence.
However one man, Gintoki Sakata, still possesses the heart of the samurai, although from his love of sweets and work as a yorozuya, one might not expect it. Accompanying him in his jack-of-all-trades line of work are Shinpachi Shimura, a boy with glasses and a strong heart, Kagura with her umbrella and seemingly bottomless stomach, as well as Sadaharu, their oversized pet dog. Of course, these odd jobs are not always simple, as they frequently have run-ins with the police, ragtag rebels, and assassins, oftentimes leading to humorous but unfortunate consequences.
Who said life as an errand boy was easy?
The Gintama manga from Hideaki Sorachi began circulation in Japan back in 2004 and consistently ranks as one of the industry's bestsellers. There have been several anime adaptations, stage plays, video games, live-action films and spinoff manga released over the last 15 years.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]