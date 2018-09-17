GOCHUUMON WA USAGI DESU KA? Will Receive A New OVA And A Third Season

During the special event "DMS Party" celebrated this past Sunday on the occasion of the special anime Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka?? Dear My Sister, the production of a new OVA and season was announced.



The new original episode is announced for next year 2019, while the third season of the television series will be released as early as 2020.



Before this new OVA and television season, Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka?? Dear My Sister will be released, which is a special episode that will be screened in 40 cinemas in Japan this year on November 7th.



Production doA is responsible for animating this new episode, although it will be directed by Hiroyuki Hashimoto, same director as the television anime.



This anime adaptation of the original manga, also known as Is the Order a Rabbit?, counts so far with two television seasons that together add up to 24 episodes.



Released in 2014 and 2015, respectively, the first installment was animated by the White Fox studio, while the second installment was a collaboration between this studio and Kinema Citrus.



Koi is the author of this adult comedy entitled Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka?, a yon-koma (strip of 4 vignettes) that continues to be published in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara since 2011. To date the work has 7 compilation volumes.









