IWA-KAKERU! -CLIMBING GIRLS- Sports Anime Set To Debut This Fall

Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, an upcoming rock climbing TV anime from Studio Blade has released a new key visual and confirmed its upcoming Fall anime season release date.

The Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- (which translates to "Rock Hanging -Climbing Girls-) manga series by Ryūdai Ishizaka will be receiving a TV anime adaptation from Studio Blade. The series will air as part of a new late night programming block in Japan titled ANiMAZiNG!!! A new key visual has also been released, which you can see below.

The manga series focuses on Japanese high school girls involved in a fictional sport where participants must climb incredibly challenging, artificially-constructed walls. Konomi Kasahara is a first-year high school student who seems to have a natural talent for the sport after training her mind with puzzle games during her childhood. The official website for the upcoming anime also revealed that Aina Suzuki will perform the OP for the series titled, Motto Takaku (Ever Higher).

Tetsuro Amino is directing the anime from a script adapted by Touko Machida. Yoshihiro Watanabe is designing the characters while Tsubasa Ito composes the music.

The digitial manga series was first started in December 2017 and concluded at 4 volumes in May 2019. A sequel manga series titled Iwa-Kakeru!! -Try a new climbing- was started in June 2019 and has released two volumes to date.

Konomi Kasahara, a junior high school girl, has made a big name after winning numerous competitive puzzle game tournaments. The story begins when she finds a sports climbing club in her high school. Using special skills refined from puzzle games, Kasahara becomes fascinated with climbing.