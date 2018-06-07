JOJO's BIZARRE ADVENTURE PART 5: VENTO AUREO Announces Voice Cast
The official Warner Bros. Japan Anime YouTube channel has uploaded an earlier, special press conference for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Vento Aureo).
David Production's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has announced the voice actors for the 6 main cast members. Check it out after the jump!
The special event was held a few weeks after the surprise reveal that Part 5 would be receiving an anime adaptation. It was previously confirmed that David Production and all of the key staff from Diamond Is Unbreakable would be returning for the new anime.
The voice cast for the series is as follows:
Kensho Ono (Kuruko in Kuroko's Basketball) as Giorno Giovanna
Yūichi Nakamura (Mumen Rider in One-Punch Man) as Bruno Bucciarati
Junya Enoki (Japanese voice-over for Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Pannacotta Fugo
Daiki Yamashita (Deku in My Hero Academia) as Narancia Ghirga
Kousuke Toriumi (Kiba Inuzuka in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden) as Guido Mista
Junichi Suwabe (Dandy in Space Dandy) as Leone Abbacchio
ABOUT JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE
Written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure was first published in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1986. It is currently ongoing. The series deals with several supernatural phenomena and the Joestar family's attempts to thwart several evildoers through the use of a mystic, energy-channeling martial arts known as Ripple, which later in the series evolves into Strands - physical manifestations of individuals Ripple energy.
There have been 121 collected volumes released to date, which have been grouped into 8 distinct parts:
Part 1 - Phantom Blood: set in the 1880s, it follows the adventures of Jonathan Joestar
Part 2 - Battle Tendency: beginning in 1938, it follows the adventures of Jonathan's grandson, Josepth Joestar
Part 3 - Stardust Crusaders: set in 1989, Stardust Crusaders follows the adventures of Jotaro Kujo, grandson of Josepth Joestar
Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable: set in 1999, Diamond is Unbreakable follows the adventures of Jotaro and Josuke Higashikata - the illegitimate son of Josepth
Part 5 - Vento Aureo: the year is 2001, and Vento Aureo follows the adventures of Giorno Giovanna, the estranged son of Jonathan Joestar's rival antagonist, Dio.
Part 6 - Stone Ocean: set in 2011 in Florida, Stone Ocean follows the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro Kujo.
Part 7 - Steel Ball Run: set in an alternate timeline, in the year 1890,Steel Ball Run chronicles the adventures of Gyro Zeppeli and former jockey turned paraplegic Johnny Joestar.
Part 8 - JoJolion: currently ongoing, the JoJolion arc is set in the same continuity as Steel Ball Run but the story has fast forwarded all the way to 2012 and follows college student Yasuho Hirose, the Higashikata and the mysterious "Josuke."
