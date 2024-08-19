JUJUTSU KAISEN Manga Ending In Five Chapters; Final Chapter Releasing In September

It's been just a few weeks since we said goodbye to My Hero Academia and now another manga is set to end soon. Greg Akutami's supernatural fantasy adventure manga Jujutsu Kaisen is ending next month.

In publisher Shueisha's latest Jump Press program, it was announced that Jujutsu Kaisen will conclude in just five chapters — officially ending in Issue #44 of Weekly Shonen Jump on September 30, 2024.

Accompanying the announcement was a heartwarming statement from Jujutsu Kaisen writer and illustrator Gege Akutami:

The story will end in 5 chapters. I only got to tell the story I wanted thanks to the help and support of all my readers. Thank youuu!! I am hard at work on creating a finale that will (probably) satisfy as many people as possible who have supported JUJUTSU KAISEN. So, everyone, please go easy on me!!

Jujutsu Kaisen has been serialized in Shueisha's Shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jup since 2018. By the end of this run next month, the manga will have reached 271 chapters.

It was reported in January of this year that the manga had over 90 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time. An English version of the manga is published by VIZ Media, who describes the story:

In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!

Jujutsu Kaisen is a sequel to Akutami's Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, which was retroactively titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in December 2018.

For fans sad to see the manga end, there's also an anime adaptation of Jujutsi Kaisen produced by MAPPA. Based on the manga series, the story follows high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna. The series just aired its second season which ended in December 2023. Both seasons of the anime are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the full synopsis reading:

Follow young Yuji Itadori in this dark supernatural action series as he begins training in the dangerous arts of jujutsu sorcery and explores the violent world of curses! Yuji Itadori eats a cursed finger to save a classmate, and now Ryomen Sukuna, a powerfully evil sorcerer known as the King of Curses, lives in Itadori’s soul. Curses are supernatural terrors created from negative human emotions. This cursed energy can be used as a power source by jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits alike. Guided by the jujutsu sorcerers, Yuji Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses. Mentored by his teacher Satoru Gojo, Itadori befriends Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, both first-year students.

The prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was released in December 2021 and can also be streamed on Crunchyroll.