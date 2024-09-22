JUJUTSU KAISEN Teases "More To Come" After Anime Ends Next Week

It's hard to believe that next week, Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen will come to an end. The supernatural fantasy adventure manga, which has been serialized in Shueisha's Shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump since 2018, will see its story conclude with Issue #44 next week on September 30, 2024.

But while the manga will come to an end, it seems like it won't be the last we see of Jujutsu Kaisen. The manga editor teased that there is still more to come when the manga officially ends.

According to anime and manga news channel MangaMoguraRE, Jujutsu Kaise will receive a center color spread for its final chapter next week. The chapter will be accompanied by a "Happy Announcement." meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen's editor teases there will be "still more to come."

"Jujutsu Kaisen" by Akutami Gege will end with a Center Color Page in Shonen Jump issue 44/2024 next week. There will be a "Happy Announcement" too.



The editor text says there will be "still more to come"

We're not quite sure what that means exactly, but it certainly got fans excited. There's all sorts of speculation as to what this announcement could be, although it's somewhat tempered by similar anime and manga announcements that have proven disappointing.

Tokyo Ghoul, for example, teased an exciting 10th anniversary project which turned out to be an art exhibition rather than a remake that many fans were hoping for. Even Jujutsu Kaisen has been guilty of letting down fans when it teased an "unbelievable project" that was nothing more than some digital wallpaper.

Still though, some fans are holding out hope that this "more to come" could be an extension of the manga — like maybe some one-shorts or a few short stories that continue to explore Jujutsu Kaisen's cast of characters. It's unlikely, however, that the announcement will be a full-fledged sequel manga as Gege Akutami recently stated that he believes Jujutsu Kaisen's story is ending in a satisfactory manner.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best-selling manga series of all-time with over 90 million copies in circulation. An English-language version of the manga is published by VIZ Media, which describes the story:

In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!

In addition to the manga, there's also a Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime series produced by MAPPA. Two seasons have been released thus far and are available to stream on Crunchyroll. The series will be returning for a third season that adapts the "Culling Game" arc.