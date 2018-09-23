KAZE GA TSUYOKU FUITEIRU Anime Releases Second Promotional Video

Studio Production I.G's upcoming drama sports anime, Run with the Wind, has released a second promotional video showcasing different moments of the first season. Here is what we know so far.

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a second promotional video for the upcoming anime seris, Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru or Run with the Wind. The video is 1.26 minutes long and gives brief glimpses of the first season, along with a song from the soundtrack and a bit of voice acting work.



The TV networks that will transmit the series are: NTV, BS Nittele, Yomiuri TV, Shizuoka Daiichi TV and others pending to be announced.



Kazuya Nomura is directing the series, the composition falls to Kohei Kiyasu, Takahiro Chiiba is in charge of the character design.



The key animator is Hideki Takahashi, the acoustic director is Hiroyuki Kikuta and the music is up to Yuuki Hayashi. Production I.G animates the project.



The voice cast is the following:



Otsuka Takeo as Kurahara

Tshiyuki Toyonaga as Kiyose Ashi

Uchiyama Takashi as takashi Sugiyama

Freedom Irino as Akane Kashiwazaki

Junya Enoki as Taro Castle

Kitazawa as Yohei Sakaguchi

Hoshino Takinori as Hirata Akihiro





