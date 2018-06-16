LEGEND OF ZELDA Author Akira Himekawa And NO GAME, NO LIFE Director Atsuko Ishizuka Going To Crunchyroll Expo

In addition, the event will host director Atsushi Nishigori, character designer Masayoshi Tanaka, and producer Yūichi Fukushima from the DARLING in the FRANXX anime.

Ishizuka has worked on several titles at animation studio MADHOUSE since she joined the staff in 2004. She has directed episodes of Chihayafuru, Aoi Bungaku Series, MapleStory, NANA, and Top Secret ~The Revelation~. She helmed Hanayamata, Supernatural: The Anime Series, A Place Further Than the Universe, Prince of Stride: Alternative, and The Pet Girl of Sakurasou. Most recently, she directed both the No Game, No Life television series and the No Game, No Life Zero anime film. Ishizuka attended Anime Expo last year.

Crunchyroll Expo is also collaborating with GKIDS to screen 15 animated features at the festival, including Mary and The Witch's Flower, Fireworks, Lu over the wall, and older films such as Napping Princess, Patema Inverted. GKIDS and Crunchyroll will also screen several Studio Ghibli films.