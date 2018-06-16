LEGEND OF ZELDA Author Akira Himekawa And NO GAME, NO LIFE Director Atsuko Ishizuka Going To Crunchyroll Expo
Crunchyroll announced the first round of guest announcements on for the Expo event. Guests include The Legend of Zelda manga author duo Akira Himekawa, and No Game, No Life anime director Atsuko Ishizuka.
In addition, the event will host director Atsushi Nishigori, character designer Masayoshi Tanaka, and producer Yūichi Fukushima from the DARLING in the FRANXX anime.
Ishizuka has worked on several titles at animation studio MADHOUSE since she joined the staff in 2004. She has directed episodes of Chihayafuru, Aoi Bungaku Series, MapleStory, NANA, and Top Secret ~The Revelation~. She helmed Hanayamata, Supernatural: The Anime Series, A Place Further Than the Universe, Prince of Stride: Alternative, and The Pet Girl of Sakurasou. Most recently, she directed both the No Game, No Life television series and the No Game, No Life Zero anime film. Ishizuka attended Anime Expo last year.
Crunchyroll Expo is also collaborating with GKIDS to screen 15 animated features at the festival, including Mary and The Witch's Flower, Fireworks, Lu over the wall, and older films such as Napping Princess, Patema Inverted. GKIDS and Crunchyroll will also screen several Studio Ghibli films.
Crunchyroll Expo launched last year. This year's event will be held at the San Jose Convention Center in California from September 1-3.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]