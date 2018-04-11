MAGMEL OF THE SEA BLUE Anime Reveals Main Voice Cast
The official gunjyo-magumeru website has announced the voice cast for the upcoming anime series Magmel of the Sea Blue. The voice actors and their roles are the following: Kengo Kawanishi as Inou Cause, M A O as Zero, Hibiku Yamamura as Emilia and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Pickup player.
Studio Pierrot's upcoming action fantasy shounen anime series, Magmel of the Sea Blue, has announced its voice cast and has a website up. Here is more information.
Yuto Date is directing the series, Masaki Ogasano is under scenario composition, Meiji Ishii performs character design and Koji Takanashi produces the music. The source this anime takes inspiration from is the Manhua from author Di Nian Miao, who provides both story and art. It has been publishing since September 2014 and is serialized by OK!COMIC.
