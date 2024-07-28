Kohei Horikoshi Celebrates MY HERO ACADEMIA's 10th Anniversary With Special Art Ahead Of Manga's End

It's hard to believe that after 10 incredible years, My Hero Academia is coming to an end. The long-running superhero manga from creator Kohei Horikoshi began its serialization in the manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump on July 7, 2014. And now, in just one week, the series will end its ten-year run.

With the final chapter in the My Hero Academia manga releasing in Weekly Shonen Jump combined issue 36/37 on August 5, 2024 (Sunday, August 4th internationally), Horikoshi used the cover art for the manga's penultimate chapter to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the beloved series.

Fans have taken to social media to share the commemorative artwork, which you can check out below.

"My Hero Academia" Color Page by Kohei Horikoshi in latest Weekly Shonen Jump issue 35/2024 to celebrate the imminent ending and its 10th Anniversary.



The series will end in the upcoming issue 36-37/2024 out August 5, 2024!



Last month, when announcing the impending end of the My Hero Academia manga, Horikoshi posted a heartwarming message to fans. You can read it below:

"You may be thinking "What? Five more chapters?", or "Only five more to go?", but we'll do our best to make the next five chapters enjoyable for both the fans, Deku and everyone! It was a little rocky at times, but I was able to draw Deku and the others for nearly 10 years thanks to all of you who continued to the read the series. It was nothing more than a dream. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! And with that, I'll see you again in the next issue of Jump!”

If you've stuck with My Hero Academia for this long, you now have one chapter left. Odds are you'll be sticking with it until the end, but just in case, Horikoshi offered an additional message to fans. In a recent interview with Viz Media, who licenses the series for English-language release in North America, Horikoshi teased the upcoming finale:

We’re in the final stretch of the manga serialization. There aren’t many chapters left, but I want to ensure that the readers feel it’s worth sticking with to the end. Your tough but warm support keeps me going, so please continue reading!

While the story itself has built up to quite an exhilarating finale, it almost feels like the manga is going out rather quietly. We're talking about a 10-year journey coming to an end in just one week. I expect we'll get at least one more piece of commemorative art from Horikoshi for the finale and perhaps a final statement.

Unfortunately, it sounds like this will be it for My Hero Academia. While the anime is still ongoing and we've got a new movie coming soon, Horikoshi has already stated that he has no plans for future spin-offs or sequel series.