MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Series Will End Next Year With Season 8

It has been both an exciting and somewhat sad year for My Hero Academia fans. Kohei Horikoshi's superhero manga came to an end back in August and now we've learned that the anime series will conclude next year.

We sort of expected this would be the case as the anime series was quickly catching up to the source material, but we weren't quite sure how or when it would end. Thanks to a promotional Jump pull-out, called "My Hero Mass Media," it's now been confirmed that the My Hero Academia anime will air its final season in 2025. An exact date was not provided, but at least we now have a timeframe.

MY HERO ACADEMIAS FINAL SEASON HAS BEEN DECIDED FOR 2025! pic.twitter.com/abmyh2X0nN — ever (@DabisPoleDance) October 10, 2024

As news spread of the announcement, other well-regarded manga social media channels shared additional details. Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) added that more details will be given "in the future." That future could actually be sooner than many realize.

My Hero Academia is set to air its Season 7 finale on Saturday, October 12th. There's a special YouTube event for the season's final episode planned as well and will be hosted on YouTube. There's speculation this special could provide further information regarding the anime's future — and perhaps a more formal announcement.

Based on Kohei Horikoshi's manga, the My Hero Academia anime adaptation was created by studio Bones. The series premiered in Japan in April 2016. The synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

In addition to the series, there have also been four animated films: My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, and My Hero Academia: You're Next. The latest film, My Hero Academia: You're Next, is scheduled to hit North American theaters in the U.S. and Canada on October 11, 2024. The film is set after the conclusion of Season 6 and right before the final battle between the heroes and villains in Season 7.

My Hero Academia has become a commercial success and one of the most popular manga an d anime franchises of all time. The anime series is available to watch on multiple streaming services, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon's Prime Video.