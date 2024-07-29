MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Ends In One Week; Countdown Begins With Release of Special Artwork

It's hard to believe that in just one week, the My Hero Academia manga will come to an end. The long-running superhero manga will come to a close on August 5, 2024 (Sunday, August 4th internationally) with the release of Weekly Shonen Jump combined issue 36/37.

Ahead of the highly anticipated finale, the official Twitter/X account for My Hero Academia shared a special sketch.

"Even if my light goes out, someone who has received my light will shine on me," the post reads alongside a sketch of All Might flexing his muscles. The sketch also features some of the biggest moments from the series' 10-year history.

As we draw closer to the end of the manga, it's likely that more of these special artworks and commemorative posts will continue to be shared. Just this week, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi used the manga's penultimate chapter cover to release special artwork commemorating the 10th anniversary of the manga.

Horikoshi announced that the My Hero Academia manga would be ending in August with an emotional and heartwarming message to fans. It read:

"You may be thinking "What? Five more chapters?", or "Only five more to go?", but we'll do our best to make the next five chapters enjoyable for both the fans, Deku and everyone! It was a little rocky at times, but I was able to draw Deku and the others for nearly 10 years thanks to all of you who continued to the read the series. It was nothing more than a dream. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! And with that, I'll see you again in the next issue of Jump!”

I can only imagine how emotional his final farewell letter to fans will be. In addition to this, Horikoshi also had another message to fans, urging them to stick with the manga until the end. And after 10 years, who wouldn't? In an interview with Viz Media, he teased of the upcoming finale:

We’re in the final stretch of the manga serialization. There aren’t many chapters left, but I want to ensure that the readers feel it’s worth sticking with to the end. Your tough but warm support keeps me going, so please continue reading!

It's hard to imagine a manga/anime world without My Hero Academia, and it's interesting to see what will rise to take its place. Horikoshi has already confirmed he has no plans to explore any sort of sequel series or spin-offs.

While the manga is coming to an end, the anime still has at least the remainder of Season 7, which is also drawing to a close, along with what will likely be the eighth and final season. The anime has done a tremendous job adapting the story of the manga and over the years has almost caught up to where we are. So sadly, it seems the anime will be ending soon.

In the meantime, we also have the upcoming movie, My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, set to arrive in Japan in early August. It will be released in North America two months later in October. The film is set between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 and will introduce some sort of evil doppelganger to All Might — the mysteriously named Dark Might.