MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Ends This Weekend: Here's When The Final Chapter Will Release

After ten amazing years of action and adventure, Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga is coming to an end. The final chapter of long-running superhero manga is scheduled to be released in this week's edition of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Weekly Shonen Jump is a weekly shonen manga anthology published and released every Monday in Japan. For those stateside, you have to rely on digital access to Weekly Shonen Jump via Viz Media's Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus. So when can those of us in the United States expect to experience the conclusion of My Hero Academia?

With the magazine releasing on Monday, the final chapter of My Hero Academia — Chapter 430 overall — will debut on Sunday, August 4th in the United States. The final chapter is expected to drop between 7:00 a.m. PST / 10:00 a.m. EST and 9:00 a.m. PST/ 12:00 p.m. EST.

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horiksohi, My Hero Academia began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Over the last ten years, its chapters have been collected in 41 tankobon volumes.

The entire superhero series, including the upcoming final chapter, can be enjoyed digitally online via Viz Media. Viz also handles the manga's physical release in North America. All 429 chapters of the manga are currently available.

The synopsis reads:

Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn’t got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny…

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series. Its success has spawned a media franchise that includes spin-off manga such as My Hero Academia: Smash!! and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, as well as light novels, stage plays, and an incredible anime series by studio Bones.

The anime series adaptation, which first began airing in 2016, is now currently in its seventh season. Despite the late start, the anime series is actually almost caught up to the manga storyline, which means that the anime will also be ending soon. While it's not been confirmed, it's widely speculated that Season 8 of the My Hero Academia anime will conclude the story as well.

Then, of course, there's the recently released film, My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next. The latest movie is set between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime series and is now available in theaters throughout Japan. It's set to debut in North America in October.

In the meantime, get ready for what will surely be an emotional final chapter in the My Hero Academia manga story.