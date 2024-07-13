MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Debuts New Opening And Ending Movies

The second half of My Hero Academia Season 7 kicked off with new episodes debuting throughout the Summer. In celebration of the new Summer episodes, TOHO Animation has revealed the new set of opening and ending theme sequences.

The new opening theme, which you can listen to and watch below, is titled "Curtain Call." It's performed by Yuuri, with storyboard and direction from Haruka Iida. Yoshihiko Umakoshi is the animation director.

The ending movie, titled "Sixth Magnitude Star," is performed by Zarame. Storyboardig and direction is by Nobukage Kimura with Hitomi Odashima as animation director.

Part 2 of My Hero Academia Season 7 kicks off with the 10th episode. Titled "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!!" the promo for the episode teases: "During the fight with All For One, Endeavor becomes aware of his own weakness, and curses it, remembering the origin of why he wanted to become a hero. Now, it's time for the counterattack!"

The latest episode, along with all other episodes in My Hero Academia, can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Episode 10 is only available with subtitles, but the rest of the episodes can be viewed with subs and dubs.

The My Hero Academia anime is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. The manga, which has been serialized in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014 is finally set to conclude next month. As previously announced, the final chapter in the manga is scheduled to release in August.

The anime, which has been a mostly faithful adaptation, has rapidly been catching up the manga, though there's still probably a few seasons' worth of content still to go.

In the meantime, fans are also gearing up for the upcoming theatrical release of My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next. The fourth feature film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next is set between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime. We still don't know much about the plot itself, though recent teasers have started to reveal original characters.

The most notable new character making his debut is Dark Might, a mysterious doppelganger of All Might and the main antagonist in the film. He was introduced alongside two other new characters: Anna Scervino, the daughter of the wealthy Scervino family, and Giulio Gandini, a mysterious man described as "calm and collected, polite in word and deed, but sometimes shows glimpses of his rough side."

We also were just recently introduced to a new set of original villains known as the Gorrini Family, a mysterious, big criminal organization.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 2nd. It will release in North America on October 11, 2024, and will be available both subbed and dubbed in English.