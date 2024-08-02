MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Episode 12 Preview Trailer Released

After a bit of a break due to the Olympics, My Hero Academia Season 7 is set to return this week. With Episode 12 set to premiere this weekend, we've got a new preview shared on social media.

Titled "Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate," Episode 12 picks up after the tragic death of Bakugo, who was killed in his battle against Shigaraki. It's been two weeks since he fell in battle, and fans are understandably eager to see the aftermath unfold.

Thankfully, the wait won't be much longer. The new episode is scheduled to premiere on August 3, 2024, at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET. As always, you'll be able to watch it on Crunchyroll.

The teaser hints at some major events from the manga making their way into the anime adaptation. Perhaps the biggest reveal is the return of Dabi, who was seemingly beaten in a one-on-one fight with Shoto Todoroki earlier this season. But it would seem that he's back.

Prior to the preview trailer, fans were treated to a series of promo images from the upcoming episode. These came just days after the anime shared some key art teasing Deku's highly anticipated showdown with Shigaraki. "The decisive battle has arrived," the visual's tagline read.

Season 7 Episode 12 is the 150th episode overall of the anime series. It's not been confirmed that Season 7 will be the anime's last, although many believe that Season 8 will serve as the series' grand finale.

The anime has been gaining ground on the manga quite quickly, with the latest season adapting the "Star and Stripe" and "U.A. Traitor" storylines as well as the first parts of the "Final War" arc. While there are still some major moments left to cover in the anime series, the end is definitely near.

For the manga, the end is this week. It was recently announced that the final chapter of the My Hero Academia manga will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump combined issue 36/37 on August 5, 2024. The conclusion will bring to an end a story that has been told for over 10 years. The manga series, written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, has been serialized in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump.

The first season of the series premiered in Japan in 2016, so it's been on for quite a while too. For those who have yet to start watching My Hero Academia, all of the seasons, including the current Season 7, as well as the previously released anime movies, are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

In addition to the new episode, this week marked the release of My Hero Academia: You're Next, a new movie set between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the series. My Hero Academia: You're Next was released in theaters this week but is scheduled to come to America in October.