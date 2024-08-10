MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Episode 13 Preview Trailer Teases Deku Vs Shigaraki

You may have noticed that the latest episode of My Hero Academia didn't air today. That's because Episode 13 was pushed back a week due to Olympic coverage.

While fans will have to wait until next week to experience the highly anticipated showdown between Deku and Shigaraki, TOHO Animation has released a preview trailer. The trailer begins with a recap of the events that have taken place so far in the final war, including the return of All for One as his younger self along with the devastating injuries that Baugo suffered in his battle with Shigaraki.

The trailer doesn't just tease the biggest battle of the final fight but also highlights the Vestiges of One For All as all of the previous users of Deku's Quirk continue to offer him guidance.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long for the action to commence. My Hero Academia Season 7 will return with Episode 13, titled "Connected Stars," one week from now on August 17, 2024 at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET.

The good news is this will be the final delay for the current season as coverage of the Olympics ends this weekend. That means the remainder of Season 7 should continue without interruption which is great news for fans as every episode will likely feature some major moments and cliffhangers as the final fight rages on.

It's been an exciting and emotional past couple of weeks for the My Hero Academia franchise. The manga recently came to a conclusion earlier this month, while the franchise also just released its fourth feature film, My Hero Academia: You're Next, in theaters across Japan. The movie is set to arrive in theaters across North America in April, giving those of us stateside something to look forward to. Additionally, the franchise just kicked off its first Worldwide Character Popularity Poll. From until September 30th, fans can vote for the character they believe should be dubbed the "World Best Hero."

My Hero Academia Season 7 is confirmed to be the final season of the anime adaptation, despite the manga that it's based on coming to an end just last week. However, as the anime has made great strides in catching up to the manga, it's believed that the series could be ending with its eighth season. This is just speculation though, as TOHO Animation has not officially announced anything.