MY HERO ACADEMIA Teases Season 7 Finale With New Preview Video

My Hero Academia fans are coming off an emotionally intense penultimate installment in which we witnessed the fight between Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraka. But there are still some big battles to be resolved.

Season 7 will come to a close this weekend with the release of Episode 21 (No. 159 Overall), "Battle Without a Quirk." Ahead of its debut, TOHO Animation has released a preview video of the epic finale. The video teases the major fight between the Quirkless All Might and All for One.

Based on the preview, it looks like All Might will be the main focus of the final episode as he attempts to distract All for One. Clearly weekend, the teaser conceals how All Might will take on the demon lord; however, those familiar with the manga — which has already come to an end — know he has something up his sleeve.

The Season 7 finale of My Hero Academia will be released on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET. You'll be able to stream it on Crunchyroll in Japanese with subtitles. The dubbed version is two weeks behind the subbed version, so we can expect Episode #19, "I Am Here," to be released with dubs next.

Remember, Episode 21 will serve as the finale of My Hero Academia Season 7. Studio Bones has not yet announced Season 8, although a promotional Jump pull-out may have spoiled the plans. As we reported earlier, it has seemingly been confirmed that My Hero Academia will air its eighth and final season in 2025. We don't have an exact date for when it will premiere though.

Following the Season 7 finale will be a special event on YouTube. We don't know what it will entail although it's possible it could provide more information on the anime's future, and perhaps a formal announcement for Season 8, which will almost certainly be the anime's final season.

While we temporarily say goodbye to the My Hero Academia anime this weekend, fans can actually head to their local theaters to catch the new film. My Hero Academia: You're Next arrives in theaters across North America on Friday, October 11. Set after the conclusion of Season 6 of the anime series and right before the final battle between heroes and villains, My Hero Academia: You're Next sees Deku and Class 1-A face a new threat — a mysterious figure known by the name of Dark Might. Referring to himself as the "New Symbol," Dark Might is the villainous doppelganger of All Might.