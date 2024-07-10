MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE: YOU'RE NEXT Creators Discuss New Villain "Dark Might"

Despite releasing next month, very little is known about My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next. The fourth film has been cloaked in secrecy, but with just a few weeks to go until it hits theaters in Japan, we're starting to get a few more intriguing nuggets.

One of the biggest reveals to date has been the introduction of Dark Might, a mysterious new villain who refers to himself as the "New Symbol" and appears to be a doppelganger of All Might. The origins of Dark Might remain a mystery, but in a new interview, series creator Kohei Horikoshi and screenwriter Yosuke Kuroda talked a bit about the creation of the film's main antagonist.

"I brought it up casually, like 'what about a villain like this?", but now that I think about it, there was a "Black All Might" idea in the plot proposals that Kuroda-san had come up with," Horikoshi said. "So I probably had that vaguely in mind. I also thought it would look good to add flowers or something stylish like that. I think we discussed how it would be interesting to change the 'colors'."

Screenwrtier Yosuke Kuroda added a bit more context behind the idea of Dark Might, explaining: "We started with the idea of a villain that misinterprets 'connections' between people. That's when Horikoshi-sensei showed me a drawing of 'Dark Might'. It was a perfect idea as to be expected of Horikoshi-sensei. He filled the piece of the puzzle we were still missing. After that I was able to dive into my work for the movie without hesitation."

Again, we don't know much about Dark Might right now other than him being the main antagonist of the movie. But he was introduced alongside two other new characters, one of which is the object of his desire. Anna Scervino, the daughter of the wealthy Scervino family, has a special "Quirk" that results in her being the object of obsession by Dark Might, who ultimately kidnaps her.

We still don't have a synopsis for My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, but it's been confirmed that the movie takes place between Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime series. The seventh season is currently streaming and available on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is due to hit theaters in Japan on August 2nd. It was announced this past weekend that the film will be released in theaters across North America on October 11, 2024. It will be released both subbed and dubbed in English.