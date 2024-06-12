MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE: YOU'RE NEXT Key Visual Goes "Beyond The Symbol"

With the release of My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next now less than two months away, marketing for the fourth anime movie in the franchise is starting to ramp up.

The official social media channel for the upcoming film shared a new key visual featuring a collage of characters. In addition to series regulars, there some of the film's new original characters appear to be of focus.

In the very center, we've got original characters Anna Scervino and Giulio Gandini. Behind them is the mysterious Dark Might.

The visual's tagline reads: "Go beyond the symbol - We're next!"

The new key visual comes just a few days after the release of a trio of individual visuals for the aforementioned original characters. While we don't know much about the story of My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, the emphasis of these three new characters would suggest they play a pivotal role.

We already know Dark Might, who calls himself the "New Symbol," is the film's main antagonist. He also appears to be the villainous doppelganger of All Might, fittingly voiced by Kenta Miyake, the same actor who also voices All Might.

Dark Might appears to have an obsession with Anna Scervino, the daughter of the wealthy Scervino family. It was previously teased that Anna Scervino boasts a special "Quirk," and while we don't know what it is, we do know that it has drawn the interest of Dark Might.

Giulio Gandini is the third original character to be teased. Also a mysterious man, he's described as "calm and collected, polite in word and deed, but sometimes shows glimpses of his rough side."

With less than two months to go until My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next debuts, it hopefully won't be long now until we get some sort of official synopsis. Anime Expo 2024 is set to take place next month and although there's no official panel dedicated to the film, there is a My Hero Academia Special Event, which could provide some details for the movie.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next will be released in Japan on August 2, 2024. There's no North American release date yet, but we expect one to be announced. In the meantime, fans can continue to catch new episodes of the My Hero Academia anime series, which is currently in its seventh season and building towards a climactic finale.