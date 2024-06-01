MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE: YOU'RE Next Reveals Two Original Characters

Much of the story for My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next remains under wraps, but as we get closer to the film's release, new casting announcements are starting to reveal some character details.

Over on the movie's official website, two more voice actors were announced for the film, alongside details for the characters they'll be playing. Japanese fashion model/actor Meru Nukumi and voice actor Mamoru Miyano are joining the cast of the film as two original characters.

The official My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next website does provide some general descriptions of each character — some of which provide clues about the upcoming film —but most of the story remains cloaked in secrecy.

Nukimi, whose only voice acting experience was playing herself in Healin' Good Pretty Cure: GoGo! Big Transformation! The Town of Dreams in 2021, will voice Anna Scervino. The daughter of the wealthy Scervino family, Anna has a relationship with Julio as lady and butler. Due to her special "Quirk," however, she is the object of obsession by Dark Might, the film's main villain, who kidnaps her.

"As a fan of [My Hero Academia], I have watched the series for a long time, so it was like a dream come true to be offered this opportunity," said Nukumi (via Crunchyroll). "I was also very glad to work as a voice actor, which I had always wanted to try!"I was very nervous because there were many things I didn't understand, but with the help of many people, I was able to enjoy the recording. I was happy to be able to enter the world of HeroAca. I participated in the recording with the hope that it will reach many people."

Miyano, best known for voicing Light Yagami in Death Note and Setsuna F. Seiei in MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 00, is cast as Julio Scervino. A mysterious man described as "calm and collected, polite in word and deed, but sometimes shows glimpses of his rough side," Julio is the butler in service of the Scervino family.

"I am truly honored to be able to perform in [My Hero Academia], something I never expected!" said Miyano, teasing, "[Julio] is surrounded by mysteries, and it would be the biggest spoiler of the film if I told you about my role (laugh), so it is difficult for me to comment on him. His specialized 'Quirk' in one direction is the hook of the story, and the existence of the key character, Anna is very inseparable from his philosophy of action. So, I hope you will pay attention to the relationship between Julio and Anna! This film made me think deeply about how a 'hero' should be. I hope many people will see it! Please look forward to its release."

My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikosh provided the original designs for both characters.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is scheduled to be released in Japan on August 2, 2024. There's no North American release date yet, but we expect one to be announced.