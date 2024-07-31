MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Drops English Subtitled Trailer And Official Synopsis

With just a few days to go until the premiere of My Hero Academia: You're Next, the fourth animated film in the franchise, TOHO animation has finally shared the synopsis. Up until now, all we've known about the movie is that it takes place between Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime series, and introduces a new mysterious villain known as "Dark Might."

For those who haven't been keeping up with the teasers, Dark Might refers to himself as the "New Symbol" and appears as a villainous doppelganger to All Might. He's also voiced by Kenta Miyake, the same actor who voices All Might in the series.

The official synopsis actually doesn't elaborate too much more on what we already know. It simply confirms that Deku will confront the villain "who imitates the hero he's long admired." However, the official trailer, which was released with English subtitles, does provide a bit more context before diving into some action-packed sequences.

“Next, it's your turn!” In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he's long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?

While much of the trailer is focused on Deku and U.A. High Class 1-A trying to understand this new villain, there is a quick moment where Dark Might mentions the line "You have no idea about her Quirk."

He's likely referring to Anna Scervino, one of the original characters introduced in the film. We don't know much about Anna Scervino except that she's the daughter of the wealthy Scervino family and possesses a very special "Quirk." For whatever reason, this mysterious Quirk has drawn the interest of Dark Might and has made her the object of his obsession.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is directed by Tensai Okamura at studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda provided the script with character designs by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and music by Yuki Hayashi. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi joined as general supervisor and provided original character designs.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is scheduled to be released in Japan on August 2, 2024. It will be released in theaters across North America on October 11, 2024, and will be available both subbed and dubbed in English.