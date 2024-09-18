MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Drops Final English Dubbed Trailer Ahead Of North American Theatrical Relaese

In just a few weeks, My Hero Academia: You're Next will hit theaters across the United States and Canada. The film will be shown in both English subtitled and dubbed formats.

Ahead of the film's premiere, TOHO animation has released the final trailer for the movie with English dubs. The trailer gives us our best look yet at the explosive new movie, which pits Deku and Clas 1-A against a new villain by the name of Dark Might.

We've heard a lot about Dark Might in the months leading up to the movie's release, though we're still not entirely sure what his backstory is. Referring to himself as the "New Symbol," Dark Might is a villainous doppelganger of All Might.

In a previous interview, screenwriter Yosuke Kuroda offered a bit of backstory behind the creation of Dark Might, explaining:

We started with the idea of a villain that misinterprets 'connections' between people. That's when Horikoshi-sensei showed me a drawing of 'Dark Might'. It was a perfect idea as to be expected of Horikoshi-sensei. He filled the piece of the puzzle we were still missing. After that I was able to dive into my work for the movie without hesitation."

While Dark Might feels like the main antagonist in the movie, he's not the only villain that One For All will have to deal with. As previously teased, our heroes will also have to contend with the Gorrini Family, a mysterious, Mafia-like criminal organization. Again, we don't know much about the Gorrini Family, but we suspect they'll become entangled with the Scervino family — another new set of characters being introduced in the film.

One of the members of the family, Anna Scervino, figures to be the main character in the movie. The daughter of the wealthy Scervino family, she has a special Quirk that has made her become the obsession of Dark Might. She also seems to have a romantic relationship with Giulio Gandini, the butler in service of the Scervino family.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi offered a bit of insight into the relationship between the two characters, explaining: "The relationship between Giulio and Anna is a part of the goal point where Deku and the others will eventually reach. The movie as a standalone in itself is interesting, but if you watch the movie then return to the actual story, then you might feel 'oh so this is where the story leads to.' As such, please pay attention to Giulio and Anna in the movie!"

My Hero Academia: You're Next comes to theaters across the U.S. and Canada in both English subtitled and dubbed format starting October 11!

