MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Drops New Trailer; Reveals New Original Villains And Cast

With less than a month to go until the release of My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next releases, the film's staff have dropped a new trailer and revealed the film's original villain characters (as well as the voice cast for said characters).

Up until now, Dark Might, a villainous doppelganger of All Might, has been billed as the film's primary antagonist. As revealed today though, it appears there will be another set of villains to contend with: the Gorrini Family, a mysterious, big criminal organization.

On social media, a total of seven original villain characters were revealed alongside their respective voice actors. Up first, from left to right in the image below, we've got:

Ken Uo as Hugo

Jill (no voice revealed)

Yūki Ono as Kamil

Minako Kotobuki as Deborah

Next, from left to right in the image below, we've got:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Paulo

Michitake Kikuchi as Simon

Masaki Terasoma as Bruno

Unfortunately, no other details about the Gorrini Family were revealed, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them entangled with the Scervino family at some point. These seven new characters join the previously revealed three original characters of Dark Might(voiced by Kenta Miyake, the same actor who voices All Might), Giulio Gandini (voiced by Mamoru Miyano), and Anna Scervino (voiced by Meru Nukumi).

The production staff also dropped a new trailer for My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, but it's focused more on the film's action sequences than the plot itself. The trailer also confirmed that My Hero Academia: You're Next will be released in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema on the same day as the theatrical version.

We still don't have a synopsis for the highly anticipated film, but we do know it will take place between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime series. Season 7 of My Hero Academia is currently streaming, with new episodes available on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 2nd. It will release in theaters across North America on October 11, 2024 and will be available both subbed and dubbed in English.

Directed by Tensai Okamura at studio Bones, this will be the fourth feature film in the franchise. You can watch the previous three My Hero Academia films -- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission -- on Crunchyroll.