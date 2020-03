Check Out The Exciting Launch Trailer For Bandai Namco And Byking's MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2

Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

If you were one of the players who were disappointed bywhen it was first announced, nobody would blame you; Bandai Namco didn't really do a great job letting players know exactly what was it that made this game different than its prequel, with that first announcement trailer.As time went by, Bandai Namco upped its game and they began releasing new trailers that revealed thatwasn't just a glorified DLC that could've easily been added to the first game via one or more updates; to thepoint fans actually became excited for it.isn't only adding a bunch of new characters to the roster, but it is also introducing some new gameplay mechanics that will make fights even more dynamic than before, as well as fully destructible environments — much like in the previous game — that now take players to completely new areas.Todayhas finally become available on home consoles and PC, and Bandai namco has released an action-packed trailer to get fans even more excited for this brand-new 3-Vs-3 fighting game; showing off a relentless fight between Deku and Chisaki.Check it out:



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) today.