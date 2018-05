MY HERO ACADEMIA Character Design For ONE FOR ALL Revealed

In a very brief bit ofnews, there have been character designs that were released on the series' website. The character unveiled is someone who goes by the name of One For All. Now while he may have the name of the same thing that gives All-Might and Deku their strength, he doesn't necessarily give off the same superheroic vibe that the former do. Check him out below!One For All is expected to make his debut in the ninth episode of season three (episode 47) on June 2nd. He will be voiced by Akio Ohtsuka, who, until now voiced the same character but with a different name; "sensei". To catch up on the show before the reveal you can find the series streaming up to date onand