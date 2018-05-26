MY HERO ACADEMIA Character Design For ONE FOR ALL Revealed
In a very brief bit of My Hero Academia news, there have been character designs that were released on the series' website. The character unveiled is someone who goes by the name of One For All. Now while he may have the name of the same thing that gives All-Might and Deku their strength, he doesn't necessarily give off the same superheroic vibe that the former do. Check him out below!
A new character design has been revealed for the character, One or All, on My Hero Academia. There isn't much heroic about his design but only time will tell. Hit the jump to sneak a peek!
One For All is expected to make his debut in the ninth episode of season three (episode 47) on June 2nd. He will be voiced by Akio Ohtsuka, who, until now voiced the same character but with a different name; "sensei". To catch up on the show before the reveal you can find the series streaming up to date on Hulu, FUNimation and Crunchyroll!
https://s33.postimg.cc/uf0tnf3xr/all-for-one.jpg />
