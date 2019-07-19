 MY HERO ACADEMIA: Check Out Season 4's English-Dub Trailer
During the My Hero panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Funimation unveiled the English-Dub trailer for the eagerly anticipated fourth season of My Hero Academia...

After an exciting third season, My Hero Academia's next batch of episodes takes place after All Might's retirement and sees Deku work under Sir Nighteye as he investigates the mysterious Overhaul and his gang. 

The new season will air on FunimationNow on October 2019. The English-Dub trailer comes courtesy of IGN. Brief snippets of new characters can be seen. Check it out:



