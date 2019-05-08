MY HERO ACADEMIA: Kazuyuki Okitsu Joins Cast Voicing Pro Hero Fat Gum
Today it was announced on the official My Hero Academia Twitter page that voice actor Kazuyuki Okitsu will be joining the voice acting cast and voicing the new pro hero named Fat Gum! Not much is known about Fat Gum other than he is a Pro Hero who is active in Osaka and speaks in Osaka dialect. Okitsu was born in Hyogo Prefecture in the same Kansai region and graduated from Osaka University of Arts, so he will be able to speak the dialect needed for the character.
Okitsu started his professional voice actor career in the mid-2000s and has played a few big roles in a few popular anime shows. A few of his well-known anime characters that he voiced are: Jonathan Joestar in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood (2012), Gunzo Chihaya in Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova- (2013), Minato Saki in Gundam Build Fighters Try (2014-2016), and M in Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online (2018).
For fans who cannot wait for more My Hero Acdemia, the highly-anticipated fourth season of the anime is set to premiere in Japan on October 12th, 2019! Check out the official promo trailer for the season down below:
What are your thoughts on the new hero? What do you think his abilities will be? Are you excited for the fourth season? Let us know your thoughts and answers by leaving us a comment in the comments down below and stay tuned for more My Hero Academia news!
