MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Releases Its Cover For Volume 21
The 21st volume of author Kohei Horikoshi's popular shonen manga, My Hero Academia, has been revealed and it shows one familliar face with a newcomer in the background. Front and center showing his immense firepower is Endeavor, the number one hero and Shoto Todoroki's father.
He is wearing a new costume and connects his fire wings with the character behind him, Hawks. Hawks is the number 2 Pro Hero right now and his quirk is Fierce Wings. Being one of the youngest heros to become a Pro, he uses his wings to do all sorts of things. He can sense people's locations, has a telekinetic control with them which permits him to shoot them or carry things with them.
Volume 21 in the series will start Endeavor's journey and highlight. This begins the Pro Hero Arc, where we see the number one hero and the number two hero join forces and deal with a strong attack from an opponent. Many fans consider this Endeavor's redeeming arc.
