MY HERO ACADEMIA New Fourth Season Promo Trailer Has Landed
Over the weekend Toho Animation released a brand new promo trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the hit anime series My Hero Academia! The video features many of the characters from previous seasons as well as a few new ones that we will see in this season! Check out the video down below:
With a little less than week remaining until the debut of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, a brand new promo trailer has debuted for the anime! Watch it after the jump!
The new season will be premiering in Japan on October 12th and will be airing on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll will stream the season as it airs in Japan for fans across the globe to stream it!
The franchise is also receiving a second film titled Boku no Hero Academia the Movie Heroes: Rising that will open on December 20th of this year! Check out the trailer for it down below:
What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Are you excited for season 4 of My Hero Academia and for a new film this year? Who is your favorite character in the series? Leave us your answers in the comments below and stay tuned for more My Hero Academia news!
