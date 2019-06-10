MY HERO ACADEMIA New Fourth Season Promo Trailer Has Landed

With a little less than week remaining until the debut of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, a brand new promo trailer has debuted for the anime! Watch it after the jump!

Over the weekend Toho Animation released a brand new promo trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the hit anime series My Hero Academia! The video features many of the characters from previous seasons as well as a few new ones that we will see in this season! Check out the video down below:







The new season will be premiering in Japan on October 12th and will be airing on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll will stream the season as it airs in Japan for fans across the globe to stream it!



The franchise is also receiving a second film titled Boku no Hero Academia the Movie Heroes: Rising that will open on December 20th of this year! Check out the trailer for it down below:







What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Are you excited for season 4 of My Hero Academia and for a new film this year? Who is your favorite character in the series? Leave us your answers in the comments below and stay tuned for more My Hero Academia news!

