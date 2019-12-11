 MY HERO ACADEMIA: Ranks #3 on New York Times Bestseller List
My Hero Academia is still riding high as the latest volume hits top three on the bestseller list. Hit the jump for all the information!

marvelfreek94 | 11/12/2019
Filed Under: "My Hero Academia" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia has recently released its 21st volume of the series and, to no surprise, it has already sarted to make its mark! A recent graphic novel bestseller list from The New York Times shows the latest volume of the series placed at #3! As to avoid spoilers, the latest volumes features a large fight that has the cities number 1 hero pitted against the villain Dabi. This is amazing news for the series as a graphic novel bestseller list is new for the newspaper.


Excited by this news? Ready to catch up on the series or get the new volume? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and als opick up the latest volume of My Hero Academia, on sale now!
