MY HERO ACADEMIA: Season 4 Premier Announced To Show At Anime Expo!

The long anticipated return of My Hero Academia has been announced for the fall, but for lucky fans, there may be an opportunity to see it sooner than later. Hit the jump for more!

Season 4 of My Hero Academia is coming this fall. But for some lucky fans, the premier of the series could be coming a lot sooner. Recently, news had been unveiled that Anime Expo 2019 will be featuring a premier for the first episode of season 4, during the event! The panel will be held on Saturday at Hall H on July 6th, at 10:00 AM local time and special guests will feature the Japanese voice actress for Toru and the English voice actors of Todoroki, Endeavor, and Mirio!







Excited for the event news? Make sure to let us know in the comments and if it's possible, try to attend this year's Anime Expo and get an early glimpse at the latest season!

