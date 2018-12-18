MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 4 Premieres On October 2019, Reveals New Visual

Studio Bones' superhero shonen anime series, My Hero Academia , has revealed the release date of its upcoming fourth season. The show will be back on October 2019. Here is more.

The upcoming fourth season of popular shonen superhero anime series My Hero Academia, is hitting screens on October 2019. Fans of the manga and anime still have a long way to go for new My Hero episodes and the adaptation of the Internship Arc. There is no word from the studio or staff behind the project but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. The new visual revealed features Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata charging to action first. Both heroes have prominent roles in the upcoming fourth season.

The 21st volume of author Kohei Horikoshi's popular shonen manga, My Hero Academia, was revealed recently and it shows one familliar face with a newcomer in the background. Front and center showing his immense firepower is Endeavor, the number one hero and Shoto Todoroki's father. .

Volume 21 in the series will start Endeavor's journey and highlight. This begins the Pro Hero Arc, where we see the number one hero and the number two hero join forces and deal with a strong attack from an opponent. Many fans consider this Endeavor's redeeming arc.



The anime series has been airing since April 3, 2016 and has 63 episodes out right now. Funimation holds the English license and is streaming the episodes with its English dub. Studio Bones is behind the animation and the manga series that inspired this anime has its North American license with Viz Media.











Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.